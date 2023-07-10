Man dies after being stabbed in Manchester

A man in Manchester has died after being stabbed during a fight with another.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The body is of a dark complexion, slim build and about 6 feet long.

The body was clad in a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans pants, and a pair of white slippers.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, the unidentified male and another man were on Manchester Road in Mandeville when they got into an argument, which became physical.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

After the altercation, both men were seen with stab wounds.

They were assisted to hospital where one man was pronounced dead and the other was admitted in critical condition.

The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538-9, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 number.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.