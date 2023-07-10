NWA head to directly supervise St Thomas road works amid delays

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has tasked Chief Executive Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), E.G. Hunter, with direct supervision of the South Coast Highway Improvement Project following the latest setback on the project.

The Office of the Prime Minister says Holness' decision was in response to delays caused by broken water mains on a section of the roadway, which rendered it near impassable for several hours.

Overnight, two breaks occurred on existing water mains, scouring the road surface. The contractors and the NWC were not on site to immediately repair the breaks.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, Hunter reported to the prime minister that the broken water mains have been repaired and the section of road made drivable once again.

He said once the matter came to the attention of the NWA, the contractor and the National Water Commission were mobilised and repairs effected.

He said the NWA will conduct inspections along the roadway to detect signs of leak to prevent further water main breaks.

Meanwhile, Holness has directed the contractor, China Harbour Engineering, to increase its resources and expedite the project's completion.

Hunter will provide direct oversight to ensure the contractor meets the designated targets.

To date, 14.1 kilometres out of the 17.4-kilometre section of the road from Harbour View to Yallahs which was affected by the water main breaks, have been asphalted, with full completion expected by August 23.

