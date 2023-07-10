NWC, unions to continue talks Wednesday

The management of the National Water Commission (NWC) and the five unions representing workers are to resume talks at the labour ministry on Wednesday following hours of talks today aimed at averting strike action at the company.

Workers are restive over outstanding matters relating to the Public Sector Compensation Review Process.

The labour ministry said the unions have agreed to further review the management's revised proposal before resuming talks on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Labour Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, has encouraged “all parties to remain in a state of normalcy during the conciliation process”.

The ministry invited the representatives to talks today in response to the 72-hour strike notice that the unions said was served on Saturday evening.

"The issues relate to discontent over the pay bands developed for the NWC, particularly at the lower ends and the conversion principles but we do not want to go into details in the media at this time," General Secretary of Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers Helene Davis-White she told The Gleaner.

The more than 2,000 NWC workers are represented by the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers; the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union; the National Workers' Union; the Union of Public and Private Employee and the NWC Executive Staff Association.

Last year, the workers went on strike for two days, crippling business and public service activities.

The NWC lost about $240 million in revenue.

