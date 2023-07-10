Port Morant Health Centre closed for renovation

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has advised that the Port Morant Health Centre in St Thomas is temporarily closed to facilitate renovation works for eight to twelve weeks.

It says during the closure, residents of St Thomas will have access to services at other locations across the parish.

Curative services, dressing, child health, antenatal, postnatal, family planning and nutrition services will be available at the Bath Health Centre.

Meanwhile, environmental health, pharmacy and curative services can be accessed at the Morant Bay Health Centre.

SERHA says the opening hours at the Bath Health Centre are Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and at the Morant Bay Health Centre on Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

