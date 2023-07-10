PSOJ boss puts his money on STEM education

In an impromptu effort to raise funds to contribute to the construction of the STEM Centre at MICO University, Metry Seaga, president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), put up the winning bid of US$1,000 in an auction of the author’s copy of ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Century: It Takes A Village To Raise A 21st Century Graduate – Jamaica Edition’, published by Marlon Lindsay, CEO of 21st Century ED.

The book outlines recommendations for providing an integrated STEM education. Proceeds from the sale of the book will be used to develop the STEM Centre to train teachers in the delivery of a STEM curriculum.

New approach

Seaga said he closed the bid to show the solidarity of the private sector community to the proposed new approach to education, to be led by MICO, as he believed Kingston would become the new STEM City.

The auction, introduced by Lindsay, took place at the official opening of the two-day MICO STEM Century International Conference held at the AC Marriott Hotel last Tuesday.

Lindsay, co-sponsor of the conference, announced that the construction of a new MICO STEM Centre would cost US$50 million, of which US$1 million had already been committed by Dr Glen Christian, chairman of CARIMED and the STEM for Growth Foundation of MICO University.

Lindsay appealled to members of his audience and those in cyberspace to make the project a reality through their contributions, knowing that history would record that they were “in the room” when the decision was taken that Jamaica would transform its education system through STEM.

Speaking at the event, Seaga said that, as Jamaica strives to become the place of choice to do business and become a logistics-centred economy, the island will have to embrace STEM and its role in enabling its people to perform higher up in the value chain and in every one of the industries.

In making reference to economic prosperity and wealth creation of countries with high levels of STEM graduates such as the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Estonia, the PSOJ president said those advancements represented what well-thinking Jamaicans would like to attain for Jamaica … and even better.

“Today, with an unemployment rate of 6.6 per cent, growth has eluded us and we remain plagued by a declining productivity rate. So we must raise the standard of our work force and equip them with the competencies that stimulate innovation and critical thinking,” he continued.

Limited resources

The PSOJ president said the challenges, such as limited resources, gender disparities and lack of access to technology, could hinder the potential of STEM education on the island. But he proposed that, to overcome those obstacles, “we must embed STEM in our DNA and our policies throughout the entire educational ecosystem, by investing in technological infrastructure and providing STEM training for educators”.

Seaga noted that the PSOJ was working alongside partners, such as government and academia, to implement practical measures to create an inclusive environment for STEM education.

Also addressing the official opening were Christian; Dr Asburn Pinnock, president of the Mico University College; and Fayval Williams, minister of education and youth.