Seven arrested in Montego Bay drug bust

Seven persons, including three suspected drug traffickers, were arrested last night in St James in an anti-narcotics operation.

The operation was conducted by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), supported by detectives from the police's Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) and Narcotics Division.

It was carried out in St James and Hanover.

MOCA says the seven persons are to be interviewed and processed ahead of being formally charged.

It is reported that a team of MOCA agents and police personnel went to a premises in Montego Bay in search of a suspected drug trafficker who was wanted for questioning in connection with multiple local and international drug trafficking offences.

During the operation, the individual and six other persons were arrested pending further investigations.

During a search of the premises, approximately nine kilogrammes of cocaine with a local street value of approximately $14 million was found, along with a large quantity of cash, a number of electronic devices and a motor vehicle, according to MOCA.

All seven persons were later taken into custody for further processing.

“The collaborative efforts between MOCA, CTOC, the narcotics police and the JCF's Technical Services Division, were instrumental in this operation. It shows the strength of the partnership between the agencies in the fight against major organised crime and the shared commitment towards dismantling transnational criminal networks,” said Major Basil Jarrett, Director of Communications at MOCA.

Jarrett also emphasised the importance of community engagement and public support and encouraged citizens to report any information related to organised crime and corruption to MOCA's tip hotline at 888-MOCA-TIP.

