Several share ‘Memories of Manley’ during 130th anniversary celebration

In commemorating the 130th anniversary of the birth of Norman Manley, last week, several high-level members of his People’s National Party (PNP), and others, turned out for a grand celebration at Regardless (The Manley Centre), the former residence of the national hero and his wife, Edna, in St Andrew.

The occasion’s highlight was the screening of the documentary Memories of Manley, which shed light on the statesman’s invaluable contributions to nation building.

Among those present were former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall, leader of the Opposition Mark Golding, Glynne Manley (wife of Michael Manley), former Cabinet minister Burchell Whiteman, and parliamentarians Julian Robinson and Angela Brown-Burke.

Memories of Manley is a 60-minute documentary, meticulously curated by executive producer YeKengale. The film features interviews with 12 Jamaicans who share their recollections of Norman Manley’s indelible impact on the nation. Individuals, such as former prime ministers PJ Patterson and Bruce Golding, former ministers Arnold Bertram and Lisa Hanna, granddaughter Rachel Manley, historian Ainsley Henriques, and cultural luminary Vivian Crawford, offer their insights on Manley’s role as the ‘Father of The Nation’.

The documentary delves into how he crafted a progressive Constitution, established institutions for the working class, and advocated for educational opportunities for marginalised communities.

Mark Golding, the current president of the PNP, founded by Manley, expressed his appreciation for the enlightening documentary. He remarked that the film was “quite informative”.

The screening provided a deep understanding of Manley’s vision and the foundation upon which the party was built.

YeKengale shared his approach in putting together the film, of asking each interviewee just one question: ‘What are your memories of N.W. Manley?’

Later, in the editing, the coherent narrative emerging felt much to him like Manley communicating to Jamaica at present from ‘beyond the grave’.

Glynne Manley conveyed her admiration for the documentary about her father-in-law.

“It’s wonderful we have such a film about NW Manley, as he was so important for all of us and the people of Jamaica. I am glad it is there and I hope it can get into schools and communities, that more people of this generation and those to come will always know of Manley’s work,” said Ms Manley.

She also expressed her delight in seeing Manley’s former home transformed into Regardless (The Manley Centre), which now serves as a charming venue for hosting seminars and cultural events, continuing the legacy of the iconic statesman.

“This is a need, a place that people can go to create or learn about the Manleys. I am personally taking on the project of digitising the files in Michael Manley’s room. It is important we put them in a form that it cannot be easily destroyed and can last for a very long time for people to read or watch to know more about Michael,” she said.

The Manleys took residence at Regardless in 1962 after selling a significant portion of Drumblair. The property, now a National Heritage Site, has been meticulously restored by the Norman Manley Foundation.

In a heartfelt tribute, Glynne Manley and Mark Golding unveiled the sign for Regardless (The Manley Centre) before the documentary screening, ensuring clear identification for the public to easily access the venue.