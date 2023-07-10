Shopkeeper gunned down in St James

The Montego Bay police are probing the death of 59-year-old shopkeeper Veral Phylinar of Cedar Hill, Somerton, St James on Sunday.

The police report that about 7 .a.m, residents heard explosions and summoned the cops.

During a check by a police team, Phylinar was found clad in a white merino and blue jeans pants lying face down in blood with bullet wounds to the head and upper body.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

