Three Westmoreland councillors resign from PNP

Three People's National Party (PNP) councillors in Western Westmoreland have resigned effective today over the recent selection of Ian Hayles as the party's candidate for Member of Parliament in the next general election.

Ian Myles of the Little London Division, Garfield James of the Sheffield Division, and Lawton McKenzie of the Grange Hill Division this morning told reporters at a press conference that they will now serve as independent councillors.

They stated that they will not work with Hayles and do not support the party's decision.

They also accused the party of poor leadership.

Earlier this year, PNP councillors including Mayor Burtel Moore, who was not present at the press conference, had indicated that they had decided to back James for the seat.

The resigned councillors claimed that Moore supports their decision to leave the party.

In June, PNP delegates in the constituency voted for Hayles to represent the party in Western Westmoreland in the next election.

Hayles' selection came weeks after a massive protest against him by PNP supporters in Little London Square.

Following the selection exercise, Hayles called for unity in the party.

Reacting to the resignations, PNP general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell extended gratitude to the men for their service and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

In a statement, Campbell said the PNP remains steadfast in its commitment to its democratic traditions and is focused on moving forward with the organising of Westmoreland Western in accordance with the will of the people.

"Western Westmoreland recently participated in a democratic exercise to select its MP candidate. These three councillors were unsuccessful in their campaign for Mr Garfield James to be the candidate. The delegates of the party and the citizens of the constituency have spoken, and the party is moving forward in favour of democracy and the people's will," he said.

- Hopeton Bucknor

