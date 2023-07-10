Trial of accused in Trelawny church murder pushed back

The murder trial of Javan Garwood, the man accused of being involved in the January 2021 shooting death of his stepmother Andrea Lowe-Garwood, has been postponed until tomorrow, after getting off to a late start in the Trelawny Circuit Court today.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, the presiding judge in Garwood's trial, adjourned the matter shortly after it began at 4:00 p.m.

Garwood was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in relation to the death of Lowe-Garwood, a 51-year-old banker.

Lowe-Garwood was shot and killed on January 31, 2021 while worshipping at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church, allegedly by a man who sat in the pew behind her. The gunman subsequently escaped in a waiting motor car.

Garwood, who is represented by attorney Khadine Colman, was one of three men arrested in connection with the killing.

The others are Leon Hines, the driver of the getaway car, and Dwight Bingham, the confessed killer.

Garwood pleaded not guilty to Lowe-Garwood's murder when he appeared in court on July 3.

Hines, who pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and being an accessory after the fact, was sentenced to six years in prison on March 25, 2021. It is expected that he will be among several witnesses who prosecutors are expected to call in presenting their case against Garwood.

Bingham pleaded guilty on July 3 to the charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is to be sentenced on July 25.

-Christopher Thomas

