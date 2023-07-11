Bermuda stands firm on visa requirements for Jamaicans and DR nationals

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – The Bermuda government has warned Jamaicans and nationals from the Dominican Republic that they must be in possession of a valid transit visa if they are to enter the British Overseas Territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy and Labour said, “all visa-controlled nationals must present the relevant documents upon arrival or risk being returned on the next available commercial flight.

“In this case, Jamaicans and Dominicans are considered visa-controlled nationals as prescribed in the policy. They are required to be in possession of the necessary visa upon their arrival in Bermuda.”

The ministry said that it can also advise that apart from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, “individuals from over 100 countries fall into the category of visa-controlled nationals and must also present the relevant documents upon arrival.”

The statement by the ministry followed complaints by government legislator Lawrence Scott, whose company is behind a new charter flight service linking Bermuda to the Caribbean.

Scott has referenced Section 28 of the Immigration and Protection Act 1956, which allows entry to Bermuda on the condition of a round-trip ticket in hand and a stay not exceeding six months in any 12-month period.

But, in response, the government has cited Section 32 which gives the minister discretion to impose conditions.

“The requirement for Dominicans and Jamaicans to possess a multi-re-entry visa is a condition, and anyone who does not comply with this condition commits an offence against the Act,” a ministry spokesman said.

Scott, who is the chief executive officer of ScottsCraft, the parent company of the charter service TXKF Direct, said Portuguese and Bahamian flights to Bermuda were not subject to the transit visa conditions.

He said further that ScottsCraft would have a representative on board the service, due to start in August with a flight to the Dominican Republic, to ensure that passengers have round-trip tickets and will not be overstaying beyond 180 days.

In March, Scott, who was replaced by Wayne Furbert as Transport Minister in the Cabinet reshuffle last October, said another charter flight to Jamaica would follow later in the year, with a long-haul service planned for 2024.

But, the ministry spokesman said “Portuguese and Bahamian nationals are not visa-controlled nationals. As such, visa conditions have not been applied to passengers on those flights.

“The Department of Immigration's visa policy is aligned with legislation and clearly sets out guidance with respect to persons requiring visas to enter Bermuda. Having a ScottsCraft representative on the flight does not ensure that travellers will not remain in Bermuda after the six months expire.”

Government rules require that visa-controlled nationals have a transit visa, normally to the United States, Britain, or Canada, so that they can get home, or be sent home, other than by charter flight if necessary.

Scott is quoted by the Royal Gazette newspaper as saying that the Bermuda direct charter flight will operate as per the existing legislation and the Immigration and Protection Act 1956 Section(s) 28 and 32.

“With an awareness of the legislation, the spirit, implication and intent, the sale of tickets has always been managed accordingly.

“Now, the significance of our focus is on bringing Bermudian families together between the various Caribbean destinations serviced. This is consistent with the fact that the law and policies haven't changed,” said Scott, a trained pilot, who is hoping eventually Bermuda could become an air hub between the Caribbean and Africa.

