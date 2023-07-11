Brothers charged for stabbing of Cumberland schoolboy remanded

Two brothers who are charged with the physical attack on a Cumberland High School student last month were remanded when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

The 19- and 14-year-old siblings were ordered remanded until July 24.

They are both charged with wounding with intent.

They had surrendered to the police a day after the June 15 attack.

The 11th-grade student was attacked by a group of men who chopped and stabbed him several times.

The student reportedly intervened in a dispute between two schoolmates and was later set upon by men from a neighbouring community who were called to the scene by one of the students involved in the dispute.

- Rasbert Turner

