Escapee recaptured in St Catherine

A man who escaped the Ocho Rios lockup in St Ann, in August 2022, was recaptured in Christian Gardens, Gregory Park, St Catherine, on Tuesday.

He is 33-year-old Jermaine Rodgers of Mile End, Ocho Rios.

He was previously charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Rodgers was among four men who escaped custody in Ocho Rios on August 5, 2022.

He was returned to custody and is awaiting his court date.

