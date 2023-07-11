Immigration Corner | How to view UK immigration status online

Dear Mr. Bassie,

I have been told that I can view my United Kingdom immigration status online and I would like to know how to do this. Any advice would be appreciated.

JO

Dear JO,

Persons who have been advised that they can view their immigration status online can use this service to get a ‘share code’ to prove their status to others, for example, employers.

They can update personal details in their United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, for example, their passport number or email address; and they can use it to check what rights they have in the United Kingdom (UK), for example, the right to work, rent or claim benefits.

WHO CAN USE THIS SERVICE

Please note that persons can only use this service if they have a UKVI account. Persons would have a UKVI account if they applied to the EU Settlement Scheme or if they applied for a visa and used the UK Immigration ‘ID Check app’.

PERSONS WHO DO NOT HAVE A UKVI ACCOUNT

For those persons who do not have a UKVI account, it should be noted that there are different services to prove right to work to an employer, and to prove right to rent to a landlord.

Persons will not have a UKVI account if they have gone to a Visa Application Centre or Service Support Centre to prove their identity when applying for a visa.

VIEW OR PROVE IMMIGRATION STATUS

To view or prove their immigration status, persons will need details of the identity document they use to sign in to their UKVI account (their passport, national identity card, or biometric residence card or permit) and date of birth. They will also need access to the mobile number or email address they use to sign in to their UKVI account, as this will be used to receive a code for logging in.

Please note that persons should contact UKVI if they cannot get into their UK Visas and Immigration account.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com