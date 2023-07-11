JCF civilian workers to get permanent posts

A little more than 1,000 civilians on fixed-term contracts in the police force with no access to pension or health benefits are to be regularised in posts within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who made the announcement in Parliament Tuesday afternoon, said the change marks a significant milestone in the practise of employing civilian workers to carry out non-policing duties.

An audit conducted by the Office of the Services Commission revealed that the JCF had a civilian staff complement of approximately 1,900 persons and close to 50 per cent were employed on a contractual basis as casual or part-time workers.

Civilians who work with the JCF carry out several duties including administrative functions, accounting, human resource management, medical services, information technology, sanitation and janitorial services.

Chang told his parliamentary colleagues that the civilian workers will now be able to access the benefits offered to permanent government employees.

“While the change will result in an increase in the total compensation of workers, it is a necessary increase and will collectively benefit what I consider to be among the most vulnerable group of workers in the JCF,” Chang said.

