Man pleads guilty to rape, murder of 9-y-o Hanover schoolgirl

Hanover resident Omar Green has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and then killing a nine-year-old girl in March this year.

The young victim, Nikita Noel, was the daughter of Green's former girlfriend.

He admitted to charges of murder and rape in the Hanover Circuit Court on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Prosecutors subsequently withdrew the death penalty notice that was served.

Nikita was reported missing by her mother after she did not return home from Esher Primary School, where she was a student.

A search was launched and her body was later found in bushes near her home.

