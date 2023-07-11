Motorists warned to expect delays in section of Lucea

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that motorists may experience delays along Seaview Drive in Lucea, Hanover, on Wednesday.

The Agency says it will be carrying out work to asphalt a section of the roadway in the vicinity of the Lucea Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the work will result in sections of the roadway being periodically reduced to single-lane access.

The NWA earlier replaced a defective culvert, which had undermined a section of the heavily used corridor.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

