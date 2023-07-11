Portmore priest charged for alleged sexual abuse of minor

A Portmore, St Catherine Roman Catholic priest has been charged on allegations of sexual abuse in relation to a minor.

Several counts of sexual assault charges were laid on Monday by detectives after the clergyman was positively identified by the 12-year-old and questioned in the presence of his attorneys.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenyan national Lawrence Muvengi has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under age 16, sexual touching, grievous sexual assault, and abduction of a child under 16 years.

Allegations are that the minor was reportedly sexually assaulted at a premises on the compound of the church.

A report was filed with the police and an investigation was launched.

The priest was later arrested and subsequently charged.

In a statement on Monday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston indicated that the priest has been removed from all active pastoral ministry, adding that it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities on the matter.

It also said it "wishes to express publicly its deep concern for all parties involved in this reported incident."

- Ruddy Mathison

