Six Jamaican lawmakers under probe for alleged illicit enrichment

The Integrity Commission is reporting that six parliamentarians are being investigated for illicit enrichment.

At the same time the commission is reporting that seven lawmakers are now being probed for providing false information to the anti-corruption body.

The alleged breaches have been set out in the Integrity Commission's Annual Report which was tabled in Parliament Tuesday afternoon.

Section 14 (5) (a) and (b) of the Corruption Prevention Act states that illicit enrichment happens where a public servant owns assets disproportionate to his lawful earnings; and upon being requested by the commission or any person duly authorised to investigate an allegation of corruption against him, to provide an explanation as to how he came by such assets, he fails to do so; or gives an explanation which is not considered to be satisfactory, he shall be liable to prosecution for the offence of illicit enrichment.

The law states that it shall be a defence to a person charged with an offence of illicit enrichment to show the court that he came by the assets by lawful means.

The commission did not name the lawmakers. It also did not indicate whether they are from the Senate or House of Representatives.

The commission also reported that 77 of the 84 parliamentarians who were required to file a Statutory Declaration, submitted information on their assets, income and liabilities on or before March 31, 2023.

Following the deadline date, four parliamentarians submitted their Statutory Declarations, and three remain outstanding. Of the three that remain outstanding, two are from the Lower House and one from the Senate.

