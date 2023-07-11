St Catherine businessman accused of fraud over vehicle purchase gets $500,000 bail

St Catherine businessman Petra Evans, who is accused of fraud for failing to return over $5,000,000 for the purchase of a vehicle, was today offered $500,000 bail with one or two sureties in the parish court.

The bail application was made by his attorney Odane Marston.

As part of his bail, Senior Parish Court Desiree Alleyne ordered Evans to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Old Harbour Police Station on Wednesdays.

He is to reappear in the St Catherine Parish Court on July 21.

His co-accused, Marissa Evans, is out on station bail.

They are charged with breaches of the Consumer Protection Act and fraudulent conversion.

Allegations are that in 2021 the complainant paid the accused $5.65 million for the purchase of a Ford Ranger Sport Utility Vehicle.

Despite attempts by the complainant to get the vehicle, the accused became very elusive.

As a result, the matter was reported to the police and an investigation led to their arrest on June 28, 2023.

They were subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

