Westmoreland residents urged to protect themselves from the heat

The Westmoreland Health Department is urging residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses as the country continues to experience higher-than-normal temperatures.

In an interview with JIS News, Parish Health Promotion and Education Officer, Gerald Miller, says the combination of high temperatures and prolonged sun exposure can pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

He said individuals could experience heat stress, which can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rashes.

Heat stress occurs when the body becomes dehydrated and is unable to cool itself enough to maintain a healthy temperature.

Symptoms include tiredness and lethargy, headache, dizziness, feeling faint, nausea, vomiting, altered mental state, muscle cramps, feeling thirsty and urinating less often.

Recognising the potential impact of extreme heat, Miller said the health department has issued guidelines to help individuals to safeguard their health during this period.

He is urging the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic or sugary beverages.

“We are encouraging people to take their water bottles with them because if we don't consume an adequate amount of water, we can become dehydrated,” Miller said.

“We want persons to dress appropriately. Wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics to allow air circulation and help your body stay cool. Seek shade when outdoors to protect yourself from direct sunshine,” he informed.

Miller further urged residents to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high Sun Protection Factor (SPF).

“That will help to protect us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, and that can be reapplied regularly if you are sweating or spending a long time outside,” he said.

“Take breaks and rest and avoid overexertion of your body. Listen to your body and take rest if necessary to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” he urged.

Parents are also being encouraged to monitor their children and ensure they stay hydrated.

Miller is calling on residents to stay updated on weather forecasts and adhere to the guidelines provided.

“Keep an eye on the weather forecast and heat advisory, and we want the residents of Westmoreland to pay attention to these tips throughout the summer as we have been having some very hot days and, therefore, these advisories have become very important,” he added.

