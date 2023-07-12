8.3% of Jamaicans undernourished, report

A United Nations report has stated that 8.3 per cent of the Jamaican population experienced undernourishment for the period 2020 to 2022.

At the same time, 25.6 per cent faced severe food insecurity, while 54.4 experienced moderate food insecurity.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 report was released on Wednesday.

It said 15.4 per cent of people in the Caribbean experienced undernourishment for the period 2020 to 2022, while 28.8 experienced severe food insecurity and 61.8 per cent, moderate food insecurity.

The report highlighted that over 122 million more people are facing hunger in the world since 2019 due to the pandemic and repeated weather shocks and conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 report was jointly published by five United Nations specialised agencies and reveals that between 691 and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022.

This represents an increase of 122 million people compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

If trends remain as they are, the Sustainable Development Goal of ending hunger by 2030 will not be reached, the report warns.

