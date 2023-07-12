Banks in Trinidad concerned about growing attacks on customers by criminals

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Bankers Associations of Trinidad and Tobago Wednesday said it “acknowledges with great concern” the increased risk being faced by clients before and after they visit banks and branches and automated teller machines (ATM).

In a statement, the association said that the increase in criminal activity is of as much concern to it as it is to its customers and that in an effort to combat the “uptick in these criminal activities, BATT has strengthened its coordination effort among all banks; broadened the interaction with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; and is finalising a partnership with Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd with a view to mitigating and or managing incidents of this nature collectively and expeditiously.

“We would like to assure our clients that their safety remains a primary concern of BATT and while we encourage clients to make greater use of our non-cash service options, we are committed to doing what we can to provide a safe environment for clients who choose to avail of our cash services.

In recent times, many customers, mainly elderly people, have been attacked on leaving the banks or ATMs, and the association, which groups together eight of the major banks, said it wanted to remind customers “to remain alert, pay close attention to their immediate environs when approaching and leaving bank premises and notify the bank and police right away if any suspicious activity or individuals are noticed.”

