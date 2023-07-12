Beverley Salmon remembered for contributions to Toronto

TORONTO:

Beverley Noel Salmon had several firsts in her life including being the first black woman elected municipally in Toronto and the first black female commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

The former nurse, politician and prominent anti-racism and community activist passed away on July 6 at the age of 92 at the North York General Hospital after a brief illness and is being remembered as a trailblazer and a strong advocate for inclusivity.

Salmon (née Bell) was born on December 25, 1930 in Toronto to a Jamaican father, Herbert McLean Bell Sr, who had come to Canada to sign up for the First World War, and a fifth-generation Canadian mother of Scottish/Irish descent, Violet Bryan. Her father was from Richmond, St Mary, and her grandfather, Henry William Bell, was a “pioneer of the Church of the Epiphany” there.

She trained as a registered nurse in 1950 at Wellesley Hospital in Toronto and completed a Public Health Nurse certificate in 1954 at the University of Toronto’s Nursing School where she graduated with the award for the “most outstanding nurse”. Salmon was the only black woman in her class.

She then served for two years as a Victorian Order Nurse in Toronto before beginning her nursing career in Detroit, Michigan, 1956-60. Salmon subsequently returned to Toronto to live and work, eventually leaving nursing in 1966.

During her studies, she met John Douglas Graham Salmon, a medical student who was Toronto-born of Jamaican parents, and who would later become her husband and was the first black surgeon in Canada. They became the parents of four children: John Douglas Salmon Jr, Warren, Leslie and Heather.

In the 1990s, she co-founded the Black Educators Working Group with former school principal MacArthur Hunter to advocate for an inclusive curriculum, teacher training, and anti-racism policies.

In 1985, Salmon was elected to represent North York Centre – becoming the first black woman elected to the municipal council in Toronto – and later elected to the Metro Toronto Council until she retired from municipal politics in 1997. Her first motion changed the title “alderman” to “councillor”.

While a city councillor, she was very involved in the efforts of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to improve race relations in municipalities across the country.

UNWAVERING SPIRIT OF RESILIENCE

As the first black female commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, she was credited with bringing to the attention of fellow commissioners the fact that many acts of discrimination were veiled, hidden under clever disguises, and that systemic discrimination was still rampant in society.

Salmon was a founding member of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations established in 1975, and a founder of the Black Heritage Program.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Beverley Salmon. As Toronto’s first black woman to become a city councillor and a founding member of UARR, Bev was an extraordinary trailblazer who tirelessly ignited social change and amplified marginalised voices in our community,” said the Urban Alliance on Race Relations on Twitter.

David Betty, president of the Jamaican Canadian Association, hopes her memory will inspire generations to embrace their roots and strive for a more inclusive world.

“In the graceful strides of Beverly Salmon, we find the unwavering spirit of resilience and the power of diversity. Her legacy as Toronto’s first black female city councillor will forever shine as a testament to the strength of her Jamaican heritage and the boundless possibilities that arise from the fusion of cultures. We mourn the passing of a trailblazer, a woman whose life journey taught us the importance of breaking barriers and embracing our unique backgrounds.”

MumbiTindyebwaOtu, artistic director of Obsidian Theatre Company, said they are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Salmon.

“Bev served on the Obsidian board for fifteen years. While on the board, she served as secretary, then chair, and supported the company through the tenures of three artistic directors. She was full of light and joy, a welcome presence in any space she walked into. She tirelessly advocated for black art and black artists. We are really going to miss her.”

Salmon was invested into the Order of Ontario in 2016 for being a prominent anti-racism and community activist, and was awarded the Order of Canada on December 11, 2017.

The citation for the country’s highest honour described Salmon as an exemplary model of civic engagement, noting that as city councillor she advocated for more inclusive policies and practices within municipal government. “Notably, she has been a dedicated champion for the social and educational well-being of black communities in the city. Although officially retired, she remains an active volunteer, role model and mentor to members of her local community,” notes the citation.

Salmon was predeceased by her husband John Douglas Graham Salmon and son John Douglas Salmon Jr. She leaves behind three children and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on July 20.