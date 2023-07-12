Convicted killer wanted cousin to take the fall for murder of one of the American missionaries

A St Mary farmer who was earlier this year convicted for his role in the murder of two United States missionaries in St Mary in 2016, had reportedly asked a senior police officer to deliver a message to his cousin telling him that they should split the responsibility for the murders.

The convicted killer, Dwight Henry, who is currently serving a life sentence for the missionaries' murder, reportedly asked the police to convey the message to his former co-defendant, Andre Thomas, after Henry was charged with two counts of murder and was being cautioned while in custody in June 2016.

The court heard today at Thomas' trial in the Home Circuit Court that when Henry was asked about the first victim, Randy Hentzel, 48, he said nothing.

However, when he was cautioned about the second victim, Harold Nichols, he said, “So mi a get charge fi da one deh, big man ting. Mi waa you link mi cousin and tell him say Dougie say a di one a de top mi a tek and him fi tek di one a di bottom.”

Henry, who is currently undergoing cross-examination, had testified that he had shot and killed Hentzel, after tying him up. However, he said Nichols had run off and was chased down a hill by both him and his cousin and that Thomas shot the missionary after he fell into a pool of water before chopping him in the head more than once.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But today when Henry was quizzed by Thomas' lawyer, Leroy Equiano, about whether he recalled giving the police that message, he said he could not remember, but insisted that the men were killed by him and Thomas.

Henry, while indicating that he could not remember everything that he had said to the assistant commissioner of police, also said he did not recall telling the officer that he was in the bushes when he saw the victims and said he “hate white nation, so mi kill him. Mi shoot him inna him head. Mi just see dem and mi hate dem.”

Henry also denied telling the police that he said, “Dem tek too many life back then, so mi have hate for them, mi grandfather tell me wey dem use to work on the cane farm.”

The prosecution's main witness further testified that his grandfather did not tell him any bad things about white people.

Thomas is on trial in the Home Circuit Court for the murder of the two missionaries who were found dead in Wentworth district, between April 31 and May 1.

Nichols was found with one gunshot wound to his chest and six chop wounds to his head while Hentzel was found with one gunshot wound to he back of his head.

Henry previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder under a plea deal and was sentenced to life in prison in January and ordered to serve 28 years in prison before parole.

-Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.