Education Ministry reiterates guidelines on registration fees

The Ministry of Education is reminding school administrators that there should be no charge for registration at the primary level and, further, that the cost for registration packages at secondary schools should be no more than $6,600.

This is in keeping with the education ministry's mandate of ensuring that the cost to parents remains minimal for children to attend school or access their education.

According to a Ministry bulletin, “every child has a right to an education, and the State, and those who act on behalf of the State should ensure that this right is protected and guaranteed for all”.

“Irrespective of the social and economic circumstances of the families we serve or our personal views on how education should be funded, the policy of the Government is the superseding guideline that should inform all school-level decisions,” the document further indicated.

Other stipulations include an increase of no more than 10 per cent in the voluntary parent contribution for academic year 2023/24; Ministry approval, through the Regional Offices, for all registration package charges prior to communicating these to parents and providing them with a breakdown of what the package covers.

Additionally, the cost for printed material should be minimal or free; consideration must be given to the expressed economic realities of parents; and non-payment of fees cannot and should not affect students'/parents' acceptance of school placement or registration.

School administrators should also work with parents to establish flexible payment schedules/plans for services or materials that must be procured such as physical education gears, insurance, ties, badges, and uniforms.

Board chairs are being asked to provide guidance and ensure that school administrators follow these guidelines in order to minimise challenges and costs to parents while making sure no child is disenfranchised.

The Ministry has pledged additional resources or differentiated funding where the required justification and supporting documents are provided to aid the smooth operation of schools.

It adds that the cost of these resources should not be borne by parents and, therefore, should not be shifted to them or rendered mandatory.

