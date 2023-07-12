Flash Motors partners with Jamaica Automobile Association

Flash Motors Company Limited (Flash), a leading provider of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging solutions, has partnered with the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA) to provide a range of services and programmes. The partnership will see Flash Motors supplying products and knowledge training to the JAA to enhance their supportive services to Jamaica’s growing number of EV drivers, as well as the deployment of the Caribbean’s first all-electric Motorcycle for rapid response and other JAA membership support services.

This partnership aims to ensure Jamaican electric vehicle drivers have access to a comprehensive suite of vehicle assistance and management programmes.

Under the partnership, Flash Motors will supply JAA with EVs for their fleet operations and various charging infrastructure, including private, public, and mobile stations, charging accessories, and fleet management software. Furthermore, Flash will train JAA staff in electric mobility to enhance their vehicle skill set and extend complimentary JAA memberships to Flash customers as part of an ongoing promotion. The two companies will jointly participate in public education campaigns about EV technology to raise awareness of the benefits of electric mobility in Jamaica.

“Our partnership with the JAA speaks to Flash’s mission statement of making electric mobility the norm on Jamaican roads. I commend their team for being early adopters of the technology internally for their operations and supporting every JAA member who has or is considering the switch to an EV,” said Xavier Gordon, CEO of Flash Motors.”With the partnership, we aim to enhance the EV ecosystem in Jamaica and make electric mobility accessible to all. Together, we will help electrify Jamaica’s roads and pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Owen Smith, general manager of the JAA, emphasised the JAA’s commitment to supporting the growth of the EV industry and highlighted the association’s eagerness to bolster its technicians’ capabilities through specialised training. “By investing in our technicians’ skills, we will enhance our capacity to respond to the evolving needs of the diverse mobility sector,” he said.