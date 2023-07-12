Hanover landscaper charged with assault

Hanover landscaper Adam Williams has been charged in relation to the alleged assault of woman over a cell phone.

Williams, 31, who is accused of pulling a gun on the woman, was charged on Monday with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, assault at common-law and malicious destruction of property.

A court date for him is being finalised.

The incident happened in his community of Montpelier in Sandy Bay on Monday.

Reports from the Hanover police are that about 10:30 a.m., a woman was at her gate when Williams approached her and an argument developed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is alleged that Williams took her cell phone and left.

The woman went to Williams' house to collect her cell phone and he allegedly pointed a firearm at her.

The woman left and made a report to the police.

On her way home, she saw Williams, who reportedly threw her cell phone on the ground and damaged it.

Williams was later arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.