Help Jamaica Medical Mission coming to Jamaica in September

The New Jersey-based Help Jamaica Medical Mission is scheduled to return to Jamaica after a three-year absence, and will run from September 6 to 14.

During the visit, the team of volunteer specialist doctors and nurses from the New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut Tri-State areas, is expected to provide screening for diabetes, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), sickle cell, some forms of cancer, diseases of the prostate, mental health issues and for various types of heart diseases, and will serve some seven communities in Kingston, St Thomas, and St Catherine.

Founder and president of the Help Jamaica Medical Mission, Dr Robert Clarke, said the organisation has been travelling to Jamaica since 2010 and has attended to some 462,000 patients over the 10-year period.

Giving an overview of the mission’s performance at its annual Black and White Elegant Boat Ride aboard the ‘Cornucopia Majesty’ in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on June 24, Dr Clarke said, “We have been saving lives, making people see again and become healthier because of our yearly medical mission to Jamaica.”

Dr Clarke, who is the immediate past president of the National Association of Jamaican and Supportive Organizations (NAJASO), estimates that the New Jersey Medical Mission has spent some US$1-3 million in providing medical services to the underserved in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said from its recent boat ride fundraiser on June 24, just over US$77,000 was raised, which will go towards the medical mission to Jamaica in September.

The Help Jamaica Medical Mission was founded by Dr Clarke with the assistance of Dr Rudolph Willis, to provide healthcare services to needy Jamaicans.

Jamaica-born Dr Clarke is the medical director at the Newark, New Jersey-based hospital, Silver Lake. He is also physician adviser at three other New Jersey-based hospitals, as well as attending physician at two nursing homes, also in New Jersey.

He also has a private medical practice in East Orange Medical.