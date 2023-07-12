New generation will make Jamaica better – Minister Morgan

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, has charged today’s youth to use the tools that are available to them in the digital age to make Jamaica better.

Delivering the keynote address at the Holmwood Technical High School’s graduation on Sunday, July 9, Morgan told the students that “You, this graduating class, are empowered to change the world. You are the greatest generation; you have the best tools that the world has ever created.

“I have faith in this new generation that they’re going to make Jamaica better than ever before,” he added.

The minister told the graduates of the Manchester-based institution that they have the opportunity to be the best that they can be.

“When I was growing up, I never had Google so I couldn’t research homework online, I had to go to the library. I never had virtual learning … there was no WhatsApp group where I could talk to my colleagues and ask them questions,” Morgan pointed out, while urging the youngsters to not take these tools for granted.

Citing other examples from his early life in Woodhall, Clarendon, the minister noted that self-belief is integral in enabling them to defeat the odds and make good on their goals.

Outlining the five ps that have guided his success – positivity, perseverance, professionalism, progressiveness and having a prosperous spirit – the minister told the youngsters that they, too, can achieve if they follow that template in life.

Minister Morgan further implored the graduates to ensure that they have a strong foundation in education, as this will guarantee success in whatever endeavour they will pursue.

He saluted the parents and teachers for guiding and supporting the youngsters to complete the secondary stage in their education.

A total of 162 students made up the Holmwood Technical High School’s Class of 2023.

Principal Hidran McKulsky, in his address to the group, implored the graduates to “start the process of identifying your truest potential. If caterpillars can fly, so can all of you”.

Underscoring the school’s vision and standard of excellence, McKulsky said, “Being the leading technical high school in central Jamaica and the second ranked most effective and most efficiently run school in our country, we are cognisant of the pivotal role we play in ensuring that the curriculum is relevant and rigorous in preparing our students to be creators of employment as well as employable citizens of this global community.”

Celebrating its 87th anniversary, the Holmwood Technical High school was established as the first Practical Training Centre on March 2, 1936. It was converted to a Technical High School in 1961.