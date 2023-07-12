No decision yet on Haitains who landed in Portland

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith says the Government has not yet taken any fixed policy position to address the arrival of Haitians in Jamaica.

As such, the 37 Haitians who arrived via boat in Portland on Monday are being treated as illegal immigrants.

"At this point in time, we know that we are creatures of international law and we're always guided by that in terms of rules of asylum and refugee status. There has been no claim made in any of either categories by the persons who have arrived and therefore they are being treated as illegal entrants because it is the capacity in which they have arrived,” she said.

She was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing this morning at Jamaica House.

Stating that they are being housed in “comfortable circumstances”, Johnson Smith said that the Ministry of National Security is taking lead on the situation because of the nature of the arrival of the foreigners.

"The Ministry of Health and Wellness, I understand, has completed their health checks and health assessment and everyone there is in good health. They are being fed and taken good care of and further decisions and announcements will be made in terms of the ultimate treatment of this body of persons in due course,” she said.

Claiming they were fleeing hunger, civil unrest, and economic hardships, the Haitians, including eight children, landed at the Boston beach in Portland on Monday.

The Haitians, who spoke very little English, claimed to have left Jamerie in their homeland in the dead of night on June 26 with Miami, Florida in the United States their intended destination.

However, poor navigation and choppy seas resulted in them landing in Jamaica about 1:40 Monday afternoon.

- Sashana Small

