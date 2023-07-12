One of St James’ most wanted fatally shot in police operation

Tevon 'Poppy' Johnson, one of St James' most wanted criminals, was on Tuesday night fatally shot in a shootout with the security forces in Mount Salem.

The 26-year-old, who is said to be a top-tier member of the Alliance Gang, was wanted for several murders and shootings in the parish.

It is reported that about 11 p.m., a police-military team carried out an intelligence-led operation in Crawford Street in Mount Salem, which is under a Zone of Special Operations, in search of Johnson who was said to be staying at a premises in the community.

On arrival at the location, the security team was reportedly fired on by Johnson.

They returned fire and Johnson was shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the police, a pistol was recovered from the body.

They indicated that Johnson was one of the high-value criminal suspects operating in the St James Police Division, noting that intelligence has linked him to several crimes over the past decade.

In anticipation of street protests over Johnson's death, the security forces are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.