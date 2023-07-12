Protect yourselves against heat – Tufton

Jamaicans who spend most of the day outdoors working, such as construction workers and farmers, are being advised to be wary of the impact of the heat wave sweeping the island.

According to Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, they should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Making a statement to Parliament, during Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives, Tufton said hydration is absolutely necessary, with water being the drink of choice, as opposed to sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages.

“A heat wave is potentially fatal and you don’t realise it until you are out. So we would advise persons who are working outdoors to take the necessary precautions by managing your exposure to recognising the potential threat that this heat wave represents,” he said.

The health and wellness minister further advised those who exercise regularly to do so early in the morning or late at night in order to avoid the impact of the heat and avoid working out between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon, when the heat is most severe.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

GET ADEQUATE REST

He also recommended that whenever they are outdoors, people should keep to the shade as much as possible and ensure that they get adequate rest.

“Rest is also important as well as wearing light-weight and light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing does help,” said Tufton.

On Tuesday, July 3, the entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

It was the latest in a series of climate-change extremes that alarm but don’t surprise scientists. The globe’s average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data, observations, and computer simulations and used by climate scientists for a glimpse at the world’s condition.

On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), setting a record that lasted only 24 hours.

Pointing to these heat extremes, Tufton said that whether they are caused by climate change or are cyclical in nature, the fact is that the unprecedented heat does pose a threat to all. He advised that persons hydrate as much as possible and, if need be, contact the nearest health centre in their parish.

christopher.tufton@gleanerjm.com