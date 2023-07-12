TAJ working to fix online portal, expect delays at tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it is working to address an issue with its online portal, which has hampered business for the public.

The TAJ says a technical issue is behind the problem.

The revenue authority says its teams and its service provider are working assiduously to resolve the issue by the end of the business day.

The issue, which began impacting TAJ's online system yesterday, has resulted in several online services being forced offline.

However, the TAJ says there has been full restoration of the cashiering system, which has resulted in the resumption of collection services.

Members of the public doing business with the tax authority online will continue to experience disruption of their online business experience, however, every effort is being made to fully restore these services as soon as possible.

Taxpayers visiting tax offices are advised that they may experience service delays as other online systems continue to be directly affected by the technical issue.

Persons will, however, be able to make payments at any tax office as they would usually do.

