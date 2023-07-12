UWI to host Diamond Jubilee Week celebrations

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is to host a special Diamond Jubilee Week from July 17 – 22, as part of its yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary this year.

The schedule of events for the week includes: an alumni reception on July 17; the UWI Medical Alumni Association Biennial Conference carded for July 18 to 19; a higher education forum themed Beyond 75 – Vision, Strategy and Leadership for Higher Education(July 20); an evening of world-class entertainment with the University Singers on July 20, as well as a highly anticipated ‘Back in Time’ fête featuring Fab Five on July 22 to close the celebrations on a high.

University Registrar, and Chair of the 75th anniversary planning committee, Dr Maurice D. Smith, said, “Since the start of the year, across our campuses, we have hosted several outstanding events and activities to commemorate this diamond jubilee anniversary. This week, however, is significant; these events specifically take us back to the physical grounds of our humble beginnings 75 years ago. We invite everyone who has a connection to The UWI and anticipate a wonderful mix of nostalgia and excitement as patrons reconnect with each other on old ‘stamping grounds’ and we celebrate the advancements of this excellent regional institution.”

Speaking on the flagship Jubilee event – the higher education forum, Beyond 75 – Vision, Strategy and Leadership for Higher Education, Dr Smith continued,“As we celebrate the yeoman service The UWI has delivered to the region over the past 75 years, we have also set time aside to look beyond to the future we need for higher education. We have invited several of our partner institutions and other important regional voices to help cast that vision.”

The hybrid forum features a keynote address from Dr Terrance M. Drew, prime minster of St Kitts & Nevis, along with presentations from UWI Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, University Registrar Dr Maurice M. Smith and representatives from partner organisations, including the Caribbean Development Bank, the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE) and CARICOM Private Sector Organisation. The public is invited to join the livestream on UWItv via www.uwitv.global, while persons interested in any of The UWI’s Diamond Jubilee Week celebratory events may visit the event calendar at www.uwi.edu/75 for more information. Tickets for paid events are available at the Institutional Advancement Division, UWI Regional Headquarters and the University Bookshop, Mona Campus.