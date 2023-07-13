900 rounds of ammo seized in shipment from Canada - Jamaica Customs

Officers of the Jamaica Customs Agency reportedly found 900 rounds of ammunition in a shipment imported from Canada this week.

The agency tweeted Thursday that the contraband was seized at a Kingston warehouse. It did not name the facility.

It said the seizure took place while officers conducted routine border security operations.

"This discovery underpins the agency's mandate to protect the nation's border from the importation of illegal firearms, ammunition, and contraband," Jamaica Customs added.

It did not say whether anyone was arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.