'Chug It' party promoter in alleged $222m fraud case granted bail

Promoter of the French Connection and Chug it parties Andrew Wright, who is charged in an alleged $222-million fraud case, was granted bail on Thursday after a renewed application by his lawyer King's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Wright was granted bail in the Home Circuit Court in the amount of $10 million dollars, with strict reporting conditions

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) arrested and charged Wright in April in connection with an alleged $222 million fraud at the State-owned Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) between 2011 and 2017. Five other persons who are charged in the matter were granted bail in May.

In making the bail application, Champagnie told the court that his client is the subject of a freezing order in relation to his bank accounts and would hardly be in any position to interfere or influence the police investigation as the prosecution argued.

Wright, a former financial controller at INSPORTS, is on charges of larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud, and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Wright has denied the allegations.

Attorney Neco Pagon also appears with Champagnie.

MOCA alleges that Wright, and the other accused persons were part of a team of former INSPORTS employees who wrote, signed and cashed fraudulent cheques for payees who were neither employed nor contracted to the agency. An employee is among those charged.

MOCA said the suspected fraud and other irregularities were detected by INSPORTS in 2017 during an examination of its financial records.

Wright and his co-accused are due to appear next in the Home Circuit Court on September 25.

