The 2023 Boys’ Day Programme ‘Positive Self-Image, Restoring Self-Worth’, hosted by the Allman Hill Primary and Infant School, St Andrew, got a welcome funding boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, the school’s guidance counsellor, Shavelle Wright, accepts the bank’s cheque from Managing Director Nigel Holness. The annual programme gives the boys a forum to discuss issues and challenges facing them and the possible solutions.