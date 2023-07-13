Earth Today | More trees, more smiles

These ladies, all of them Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Voltz volunteers, were all smiles as they took the time to support the tree-planting exercise for 5,000 seedlings by the JPS on Sugar Company of Jamaica lands adjacent to the P.J. Patterson Highway last month. Trees not only add beauty to the environment, they also contribute to human health by reducing air pollution; fighting the atmospheric greenhouse effect; helping to conserve water and reduce soil erosion; and reducing noise pollution, among other things.