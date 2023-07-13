Female bartender charged for fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old bartender is now behind bars after she was charged with the murder of a man in her community of Mount Ogle, St Andrew, on July 8.

Rochelle Watson, otherwise called 'Miss Chin', has been charged with murder.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan West, a labourer of the same community.

The police say about 8:30 p.m., Watson and West were having a dispute when Watson allegedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival West was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watson was subsequently arrested and charged on Wednesday.

