Former PNP councillors join JLP colleagues to remove deputy Sav mayor

Councillor Danree Delancy of the Bethel Town Division has been removed as deputy mayor of Savanna-la-Mar following a vote of no-confidence during Thursday's sitting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

He was replaced by independent Councillor Ian Myles, who represents the Little London Division.

The motion was passed with a vote of seven in favour, with five People's National Party councillors voting against.

There was uproar at the sitting this morning after seven councillors filed the motion for Delancy to be removed.

The no-confidence motion follows the resignation of Myles, Garfield James and Layton McKenzie as members of the People's National Party.

It was filed by the three independents and four Jamaica Labour Party representatives.

-Mark Titus

