Gov't to spend $2 million to retrofit Merl Grove for student with disability

The Education Ministry is to spend $2 million dollars to prepare Merl Grove High in St Andrew to accommodate a student following a now rejected allegation that the child was turned away because of her physical disability.

The Hydel Preparatory graduate was placed at her school of choice based on her performance in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams. The incoming first firm student uses a wheelchair.

But earlier this week a post emerged social media in which it was alleged officials at the public school told the child's mother to find another institution that could facilitate the girl's needs.

Chairman of Merl Grove's board of management David Hall said following meetings today the acting principal denied making the comment. And he said the child's mother indicated that she was not told what has been alleged and further that she did not make the post that surfaced online.

"It's not clear where the allegation came from," he said this evening on Radio Jamaica's Beyond the Headlines current affairs programme. He said he was "appalled" at the claim because the all-girls school has a history of accommodating students with disabilities.

Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Dr Kasan Troupe, who was also on the radio programme, said Merl Grove will be retrofitted to ensure the child can access her classes.

"Our team went immediately to the school yesterday to do an assessment and the building officer has informed that we would have to erect some ramps at several locations because she would have to move to different classrooms," she said, noting that the cost for those works, in areas such as where bathrooms and laboratories are located, is estimated at $2 million.

The new school year starts on September 4.

For the long term, she said, an escalator will have to be installed to facilitate the student's access to the multi-storey buildings at the school.

"We actually offered to assign a shadow to her but her mother indicated that she is not in need of a shadow; she has been trained to be independent. She is very secure in herself, confident. She's not intellectually challenged in any way. She earned that space through her PEP exams," Troupe added of the student.

Meanwhile, in a statement Thursday evening, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security warned against discrimination to persons with disabilities and pointed to the Disabilities Act and its regulations which carry serious penalties for breaches.

The ministry said it has taken note of "recent concerns raised on social media regarding an alleged report of discrimination against a minor with a disability".

It said persons with disabilities who have experienced discrimination "are strongly encouraged to come forward and report their experiences to the JCPD (Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities), to enable the appropriate investigations into these matters".

"We firmly believe that every person, regardless of their abilities, deserves to be treated with respect and fairness. There should be no limitation or prevention in accessing any social services as this is a breach of human rights. Our society must be more accommodating to ensure equal access for persons with disabilities," said Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr.

Members of the public are invited to report any incident of discrimination to the JCPD by contacting (876) 968-8373/968-0623/618-1133, or by visiting the Council's offices at 10 Ripon Road, Kingston 5.

