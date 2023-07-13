NET eyes multibillion-dollar projects in push to boost education

The National Education Trust Limited (NET) is continuing to mobilise financial and quality resource investments for the education sector.

The idea for the organisation started as early as 2007, and it was established in 2010 by the Ministry of Education and Youth to fund the construction and maintenance of the country’s education sector. NET was also formed to facilitate philanthropic efforts aimed at the education sector through local and international entities and individuals.

The Trust is governed by a board of directors made up of top professionals from the public and private sectors that is accountable to the minister of education and youth. NET is staffed by a team of competent and highly experienced managers, administrators, and technical professionals.

Latoya Harris-Ghartey, who has been with the organisation since 2011, took over the reigns as executive director in 2022.

The NET, through its infrastructure unit, has been carrying out projects to enhance the physical infrastructure of schools. One of the main achievements was the construction of the Cedar Grove Academy in 2013, which was the first institution built by NET. Currently, NET is managing the Primary and Secondary Infrastructure Programme (PSIP), which seeks to resolve overcrowding in schools and improve current infrastructure to meet the required standards. Through the PSIP, the Trust has constructed and expanded major infrastructure for schools islandwide. Over the last two years, Black River High, Norman Manley High, and Edwin Allen High have benefited from the programme with new classroom blocks while the likes of Bridgeport High, Holmwood Technical High, Exchange All Age, Cedric Titus High, and Albert Town High are set to benefit in the next three years.

Raise funds for schools

NET’s Donor and Partner Management Unit is pivotal in the improvement of the education sector. In a little over a decade, it has helped raise more than J$3 billion for over 2,000 schools islandwide from private-sector companies, individuals, and entities with charitable interests and international bodies. The most recent partnership was with the United States (US) Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme, which donated three heavy-duty multifunction printers and three interactive whiteboards to Spot Valley High, Barrett Town, and John Rollins Success Primary School, valued at over J$2.3 million.

Harris-Ghartey said: “It’s important that our students receive the best education experience possible. We at NET are facilitating that by ensuring that the infrastructure at the various schools are done in a timely and efficient manner, which will lead to greater comfort and focus. We’re proud of the work we’ve done over the years, and we look forward to the continuous growth of our sector.”

The NET is also excited about leading several major projects over the next few years. NET, as part of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) initiative, will construct seven new STEAM academies at a cost of over US$133 million (J$20 billion). They are expected to be completed by 2029. Also, a five-year partnership was forged with the British Council, aimed at enhancing STEAM education in Jamaica. NET is also placing focus on renewable energy as 30 schools will benefit from a pilot solar project as a way to cut electricity costs by up to 70 per cent.