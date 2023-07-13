Police seize guns, arrest alleged gang members in St James operation

Members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force have seized seven guns and arrested three persons in a major early morning operation in Green Pond, St James.

Among the seized items are three rifles, four pistols and at least two hundred rounds of assorted ammunition.

The police say the three persons taken into custody are members of the dangerous Only The Family (OTF) Gang.

They say the operation is continuing and further updates will be provided as they become available.

