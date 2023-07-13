‘Poppy’ will not be missed, says Ellis

Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis, the commanding officer for St James, says former wanted man Tevon ‘Poppy’ Johnson, who was killed during a shoot-out with the security forces Tuesday night, will not be missed.

“This is not the first time Poppy has fired at the police, but I am sure this was his last,” Ellis told The Gleaner Wednesday morning hours after Johnson, of a Crawford Street address, was gunned down in Mt Salem, Montego Bay.

Johnson was wanted for several murders committed across the parish, according to police, and was among several criminals Ellis said were proven to be cowards when they came up against well-trained lawmen.

“They all think because they have guns and they attack other citizens who are unarmed, they are superior fighters or brave men. We all know that he was no angel, and he won’t be missed. Aa a matter a fact, Jamaica will be a safer place without him,” he stated.

Ellis appealed to Jamaicans to help rid the nation of individuals who are determined to make the island an unsafe place.

“It is time to take a stand against those who are willing to push our country into chaos and take back what is rightfully ours,” he argued.

The commanding officer said the focus would now be placed on another wanted man, Oshane ‘Bruk Hand’ Francis, also of Mt Salem.

Both Johnson and Francis, after making it on to the St James Most Wanted List, were told to turn themselves into the police weeks ago, but neither gave any attention to the request.

“We want to wrap things up and restore normalcy to Mt Salem,” said Ellis, noting that with Johnson’s death, the community can return to its former quiet state.

Bruk Hand, he said, has been creating havoc in the once-peaceful Mt Salem community.

“I understand he is planning to leave the island by boat. But if he leaves here and reaches the US via the Mexican border, he will have to look behind him because we will not stop pursuing him,” he promised.

He blames the wanted man for disrupting and disrespecting the work, sacrifices, and energies put behind establishing and maintaining a successful zone of special operation (ZOSO) in Mt Salem. The zone operated for three years without any murders.

As a result of the killings carried out, particularly in that district, the month of May became the bloodiest in the parish.

“The ZOSO was designed to make people’s lives safe; we are creating safe spaces. They must respect the zone. There is a consequence for committing a murder in it,” said the Ellis, seemingly ready to take the fight to the streets.

In his next sentence, he said the “all peace talkz” were off.

“Everywhere they are, we will pursue them. We have no other interest. Some are in Clarendon, Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth. And we will go into those parishes. I am promising them.”

He said too many resources are invested in Montego Bay, and he would not sit and let them overrun the city of Montego Bay.

“The mistake we made when some of them fled the area during the start of ZOSO, we allowed it, and they went overseas and started sending back guns,” he stated.

