St Catherine councillors still waiting for salary increase

Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott, is calling for the Government to pay salary increases and retroactive sums due to councillors.

He made the call at today's sitting of the Corporation's monthly meeting.

"I am seeing where members of parliament have received their increases nearly three months ago and still nothing for us. We need it now," Scott said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Andre Griffiths, told the councillors that his office has sent a request to the Minister of Local Government and is yet to get a definitive reply.

Scott then requested that Griffiths write to the financial secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the matter.

"We are seeking an answer by tomorrow to see when we will get a directive on where we are with the issue," Scott continued.

Under the new compensation review, councillors' salaries moved from $1.6 million per annum, to $5 million as at April 1.

- Rasbert Turner

