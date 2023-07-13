Taxi operator accused of attempting to suffocate spouse offered $800,000 bail

A Portland taxi operator who reportedly attempted to suffocate his common-law spouse during a domestic dispute was offered $800,000 bail in the Morant Bay Parish Court in St Thomas on Thursday.

Royan Stewart, of Rural Hill, was offered bail on charges of attempting to suffocate with intent to commit murder, assault occasioning bodily harm, malicious destruction of property, and simple larceny.

It is reported that on May 21 about 2:30 a.m., Stewart allegedly attacked the woman and pushed her into a concrete wall, causing injuries.

He also reportedly destroyed her cell phone and laptop computer.

In a bid to escape the abuse, the woman relocated to Johnson Mountain in St Thomas. However, Stewart turned up at her home and again allegedly attacked her there, this time using a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her.

He also reportedly stole her debit cards and personal identification cards.

Stewart was subsequently arrested and charged after the matter was reported to the police. He is contending that he did not deliberately hold his partner's neck.

According to him, he was fending off an attack from the woman who had reportedly latched one to his testicles when he grabbed her.

Arising from that alleged incident, the woman was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. The woman has been charged

The two cases will be mentioned again on September 14.

Attorneys-at-law Courtney Rowe and John Jacobs represent Stewart.

- Tanesha Mundle

