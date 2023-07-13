Three alleged 'Only The Family' gang members arrested, 6 guns seized in St James

Two women and a man, who the police say are members of the "dangerous" St James-based Only The Family gang, have been arrested following the seizure of six guns and more than 400 rounds of ammunition in Green Pond in the parish today.

The seizures took place during an operation by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force.

The guns recovered:

- AM-15 multi-calibre rifle

- Omni Hybrid multi-calibre AR-15 rifle

- KMA-15 multi-calibre rifle (modified)

- Browning pistol

- Glock 19 pistol

- Hellcat pistol

The 9mm rounds seized totalled 273 while the number of 5.56 rounds was 192.

The police also found firearm paraphernalia including working parts, magazines and holsters.

Cash in Jamaican and United States currencies and several electronic devices were also seized.

The police did not disclose any further details of the operation and names of persons are not released unless they are charged.

The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force is a partnership between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force. It was launched last year to target guns, gunmen and gangsters.

