'Treacherous betrayal' - PNP condemns ousting of Sav deputy mayor

The People's National Party (PNP) has issued a strong condemnation of Thursday's removal of Danree Delancy from the post of deputy mayor of Savanna-la-Mar.

His removal came as three former PNP councillors joined with Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillors to move a motion of no-confidence in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

"The former PNP Councillors' support for the JLP motion is a treacherous betrayal of the trust placed in them by the good citizens of Westmoreland," PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

He also said the charges of non-performance put forth in the motion are baseless and spurious.

"Up to last week, Councillor Delancy enjoyed the confidence of the three recently resigned councillors; further, there has never been even a suggestion of non-performance during Delancy's term as deputy mayor," Campbell said.

He continued: "The PNP stands united in condemning these trumped-up motions and the collusive actions of the three resigned councillors with their JLP counterparts. We call on the citizens of Westmoreland to see through this transparent political ploy and recognise it for what it is—a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity and effectiveness of the Council."

Delancy was replaced by independent councillor Ian Myles, who represents the Little London Division.

