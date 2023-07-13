Tropical wave to bring rain to Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is advising that a tropical wave is expected to move across Jamaica later today into early Friday.

Cloudy conditions are expected this afternoon with isolated showers across hilly areas and western parishes.

Tonight is projected to have lingering showers mainly across eastern parishes, with elsewhere being partly cloudy and hazy.

Meanwhile, a low-level jet stream is expected to remain across the central Caribbean region, including Jamaica, for the next few days.

